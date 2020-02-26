Sonic the Hedgehog beats Detective Pikachu for best video game movie opening

Sonic the Hedgehog has narrowly beaten Detective Pikachu to achieve the best three day gross of any video game movie. After launching on Feb. 14 on over 4000 screens in the U.S. the film managed to bring in $58,018,348 domestically, breaking Detective Pikachu’s record of $54.3 million. So far, the film has made just under $210 million across the world, as Sonic continues to speed past the competition.

It’s not all good news for the iconic character however, as Paramount Pictures recently announced that it would be delaying the release of the movie in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At first, it looked like the Sonic the Hedgehog movie would get off to a rough start, as an early design of the character was met with worry and ridicule on social media. Paramount Pictures was forced to rework the blue speedster before release, and the redesign was met with far more positive sentiment from fans.

The redesign appears to have paid off, as Sonic has already brought in double its reported budget of $95 million. Directed by Jeff Fowler in his directorial debut, the movie centers around a small-town police officer who discovers Sonic and has to help him take on the evil Dr. Robotnik. Ben Schwarts (Parks and Recreation) provides the voice of Sonic, while James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) plays Tom Wachowski, the officer who finds that titular character. Jim Carrey lends his considerable talents as Dr. Robotnik.