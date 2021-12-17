Sonic voice cast returning for Sonic Frontiers, social media team confirms

No one is going anywhere. The official Sonic the Hedgehog social media team has confirmed that the entire main voice cast for Sonic and his friends is set to return to their roles for Sonic Frontiers.

During the Sonic Official livestream last night, social media specialist Justin Thormann said he received confirmation of their return for the upcoming mainline Sonic title, despite reports from earlier this year saying that the majority of the characters were getting recast. While he didn’t list off every voice actor reprising their roles, he reassured fans who were worried about the recasting that Roger Craig Smith, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Cindy Robinson have come back to Sega’s voice recording studio.

For those of you not watching the stream, here is video of @ThormannJustin confirming the return of the entire Sonic voice cast, as well as Amy being the voice we here in the trailer.



Earlier this year, it was thought Robinson had confirmed her departure from the role on Twitter pic.twitter.com/yk3ROnCr0W — Sonic Stadium ✪ The Sonic the Hedgehog Community (@sonicstadium) December 16, 2021

Robinson previously announced in February that she was retiring from her role as Amy Rose in the form of a vague response to a fan on Twitter who asked if she was still part of the cast after observing the apparent departures of other cast members, including Smith, who announced in January that he was stepping down from voicing Sonic only to spin dash back to it four months later.

In the latest trailer for Sonic Frontiers, fans heard a ghostly voice guiding the Blue Blur away from danger, and they couldn’t figure out if it was Amy Rose or another character. Thormann cleared up the confusion and confirmed that the voice was Amy’s, alluding to the captions that popped up on the Xbox version of the trailer.

Sonic Frontiers is slated for release holiday 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.