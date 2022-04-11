Sony and KIRKBI invest $1 billion each into Epic Games to “advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse”

Sony and KIRKBI (investment company behind The Lego Group) have invested $1 billion each into Epic Games. The $2b from the two companies has been made into Epic Games to help “advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse and support its continued growth.”

In an official statement, Epic Games revealed that the aim of the three companies is “to create new social entertainment exploring the connection between digital and physical worlds.” It’s no surprise that the investment company behind The Lego Group has invested heavily into Epic Games’ metaverse developments, following the recent announcement of Lego and Epic Games teaming up to create a child-friendly metaverse space together.

Sony, meanwhile, is investing in Epic Games once more. According to Nibel on Twitter, Sony’s latest billion-dollar investment in the company is its second of the same value. Sony believes in Epic Games’ vision of the metaverse. President and CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, explained that the Japanese company is “thrilled to invest in Epic to deepen [its] relationship in the metaverse field.”

KIRKBI, the company behind LEGO, has invested $1b as well pic.twitter.com/eXrVac1u06 — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 11, 2022

Yoshida adds that the Unreal Engine, “combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate… various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and… virtual production initiatives.” Time will tell what Sony, KIRKBI, and Epic Games will bring to the metaverse with the separate billion-dollar investments and whether it will end up on the PSVR2 or not. All we know is that Sony and KIRKBI seem to believe Epic Games will deliver.