Sony announce that the PS5 has sold 13.4 million units worldwide

Sony’s quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 has gone public. There is a lot of data to go through with it but one of the most interesting bits is that, at the time of this writing, the PS5 has officially sold 13.4 million consoles worldwide since its release in November 2020, including 3.3 million units in Q2. This is in addition to finally breaking the Switch’s console sales’ streak in September 2021.

This number is up over a million units from Q1 of 2021 and matches the number sold Q4 of 2020, which was the first full quarter following the consoles’ launch. Game sales for the PS5 were also up from 63.6 million units in Q1 of the year to 76.4 million in the latest quarter. However, first-party sales dropped from 10.6 million units to 7.6 million in Q2. This means that the healthy game sales were largely boosted by third-party titles which have a significantly lower profit margin for the company.

Despite the chip shortage that has stalled manufacturing for many industries, Sony has said that they have enough components to sell 22.6 million units by the end of their financial year in March 2022. This would put them on track to meet their sales projections for the year, but only just.