Sony announces 30 million PS5s have sold, buying a unit “much easier” now as shortage is over

The PS5 has faced many challenges over the years since it was released back in November 2020. The chip shortage stalled sales as well as the pandemic. Despite the hardships, the PS5 seems to be doing quite well and it was announced that there have been over 30 million units sold over the two-year period since its release. If you are Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, you might be eager to say that the PS5 shortage is over. During the conference, he stated that “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

Also confirmed today: December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales, bringing the total to more than 30 million units sold worldwide.



Thanks for playing, everyone – 2023’s gonna be a great year! — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2023 ‘

Since the release of the PS5, players have had a very difficult time trying to get their hands on the console. At launch, Sony sold 17 million units – just shy of the 20 million that its predecessor sold. 30 million units is an impressive number considering all the issues that Sony faced with the console from day one. During the two-year time period, many who wanted to get their hands on the console had to pray that they would find a retailer that had one in stock. Even recently, the best way to get your hands on the console was by purchasing a PS5 disc-drive bundle that included a game. That isn’t bad, but it isn’t the best if you were hoping to get the digital version of the console that is significantly cheaper.

Sony announced that December was the “biggest month ever for PS5 console sales.” This is exciting news and hopefully, it means that 2023 will be filled with many more gamers getting their hands on the console they want to play on. While the PS5 still has a long way to go if it wants to reach the sales record that its predecessor, it looks like things are finally on track for the system to go the extra mile.