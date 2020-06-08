Sony’s Future of Gaming PlayStation 5 event could be happening on June 11

Update: Sony has confirmed the June 11 date for the Future of Gaming event through a tweet on their official Twitter account.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Original story: Everyone was very much looking forward to finally seeing some gameplay from Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 last week, but the anticipation was met with understanding when Sony decided to delay the event in light of the protests that were happening all around the world as a reaction to systemic racism and police brutality.

We were all left wondering when the event would take place, but it seemed that Sony themselves hadn’t quite decided when they would hold it. The cat may have been let out of the bag by an ad that appeared on Twitch, captured below by Daniel Ahmad, a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners.

This is what the ad looks like. pic.twitter.com/D19AzzT2aK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

The ad opens with the Playstation logo before giving us close-ups of the new controller that has already been revealed. It finished by asking viewers to join Sony for the PlayStation 5 even ton June 11 at 9:00 pm BST, which would be 1:00 pm PT.

Information, news, gameplay, and hopefully a first look at the new console are all on people’s minds as we move toward the second half of 2020. Competition between Sony and Microsoft is sure to heat up in the coming months as they jostle for attention from a community of gamers hungry for new consoles to play their games on.

Rumors have swirled about what we will see during the reveal, including the rumored announcement that Bloodborne would be getting remastered for the new console, and even a PC release. It would appear that we won’t have to wait long to mind if those particular rumors are true, although it is best to treat this leak with a pinch of salt until the date and time are officially announced by Sony.