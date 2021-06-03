Sony leaks seven PS VR Spotlight titles including Sniper Elite VR, After the Fall, and Arashi: Castles of Sin

Today Sony will be highlighting seven titles in total for their PlayStation VR Spotlight event, including updates and new reveals on VR games for the system. However, thanks to a montage video that had been uploaded to their official channel and then quickly deleted, we now know the full list of games to be covered for the day.

The full list of games are Arashi: Castles of Sin (Endeavor One), Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, Wind & Leaves, After the Fall, Fracked, Wanderer, and Sniper Elite VR. Soon after the leak, developer Endeavor One officially announced that Arashi: Castles of Sin will be coming to the VR platform.

According to the PlayStation blog post, the stealth-action sandbox game will be released this summer. The premise is as follows: “Assume the role of Kenshiro, an elite shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi. Castles across feudal Japan have been captured by ruthless bandits, the Six Oni of Iga. With your wolf companion, Haru at your side, exact revenge for their merciless destruction and reclaim the castles for good.” You can check out the announcement trailer below.

As previously stated in their official blog post, there will be no next-gen related news during this event. So make sure to manage your expectations as you keep watch.