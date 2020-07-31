Sony’s next State of Play could arrive as soon as early August

According to one industry insider, Sony’s next State of Play might take place as early as Aug. 5. Jeff Grubb, VentureBeat’s gaming reporter, has alleged that the next PlayStation-oriented livestream could be just around the corner, with the potential for another presentation to occur between August 5 and 11.

Grubb took to his personal Twitter account on Friday, July 31, to tease the arrival of a new State of Play. Posting an image of a phone note humorously titled “Jeff Grubb’s Summer Game Mess,” the journalist hinted that Sony’s next digital presentation may be upon us very soon.

I have found the obelisk hidden within Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess, and I now travel the universe reborn in the light of video games. It kinda sucks. pic.twitter.com/Q1rS5baY3K — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 31, 2020

Responding to one gamer about whether we should look into the placement of the State of Play in his note, Grubb said that it was possible to draw some conclusions from that before confirming that there isn’t an official date penciled in just yet.

A tiny bit, yes. But still not certain, so no date. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 31, 2020

Grubb’s teases come in the wake of another leak. Earlier this month, we reported on Robert Serrano’s claims that Sony’s next State of Play would arrive on Thursday, August 6. The event is believed to be scheduled for a 1pm PT (4pm ET and 9pm BST) start time.

Serrano, however, has seemingly backtracked on those claims since and has now suggested that the event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8. The tweet, posted on Serrano’s Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, indicated that this was down to Sony apparently announcing a music-centric event on Aug. 6 instead.

🔔#PS5 #PS4 fans



🔵Sony @PlayStation is expected to postpone #StateOfPlay event one week later (08.13.2020) in order to not involve the Sony Music announcement planned for August 6, 2020



⚠️To Be Clear: the date change is not yet official, please wait



👤thank you https://t.co/AeAv7LjVG2 — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 30, 2020

Hopefully, we’ll hear something official from Sony in the next week or two that confirms when the next State of Play will take place.