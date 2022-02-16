Sony partners with The Eden Project to establish a 12-acre wildflower habitat for Horizon Forbidden West

Sony has announced a second eco-friendly partnership in the lead up to the launch of Horizon Forbidden West. Today the company revealed that it’s establishing a 12-acre wildflower habitat with The Eden Project to highlight how vital wildflowers and the work The Eden Project does are for the environment.

The wildflower habitat will be sown next month in Lancashire, UK, providing insects in the area with a new place to call home. Wildflowers are incredibly important for the environment, not just for bees. All insects use wildflower habitats as a source of safety, food, and a place to breed to ensure that the world doesn’t run out of pollinators anytime soon.

It appears as if this partnership was inspired by Aloy’s Shiledwing, the device that allows her to float down from great heights instead of plummeting to her death. The Shieldwing looks a lot like the iconic domes of The Eden Project. The partnership also fits Horizon Forbidden West’s ideals, a game set in a world ruined by society, one that Aloy is fighting to save in the game.

Horizon Forbidden West launches in a couple of days, and reviews have praised it for its incredible open world and story. With new machines to hunt, technology to master, and parts of the world to explore, the game looks like it doubles down on everything that players loved in the first entry.