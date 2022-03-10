Sony suspends all console and game sales in Russia, donates $2 million to Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine is tragic, and the video game industry has stepped up to help in any way that it can. Some companies, like CD Projekt, have suspended all game sales in Russia in protest of its invasion. Others are making donations: The Pokemon Company gave $200,00 to UNICEF. Sony is doing both in its own call for peace in Ukraine.

Announcing its actions on Twitter, PlayStation has “suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.” Gran Turismo 7 was already pulled from the store right before release, and now we know why. Additionally, Sony as a corporation is making a $2 million donation “to support the victims of this tragedy.”

This is a good move for PlayStation, but the company does still have its own issues at home. A gender discrimination lawsuit was filed against the company last November, and eight new statements have been made from current and former employees, lending credence to the claim. One former employee included an email she once sent that attempted to inform her bosses of the ongoing issues. These include a lack of attention to women’s work or ideas, unwanted advances, a sense that it was harder to be promoted, and demeaning comments.