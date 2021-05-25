Sony will reveal Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay in this week’s State of Play

A State of Play has been announced for this week. The event will star Horizon: Forbidden West, showcasing the first ever gameplay demo for the PS5 exclusive. The event will last for 20 minutes in total, with 14 of those being gameplay of the upcoming title captured directly on a PS5.

This State of Play event is scheduled to take place on May 27 at 2 PM PT/10 PM BST/11 PM CEST. The countdown broadcast will go live five hours before the start time, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to tune in and wait for the stream to start. You can watch the stream on either Sony’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

Horizon: Forbidden West is the sequel to PS4 hit Horizons: Zero Dawn. Set 1,000 years into the future, humanity survives in pocketed tribes around the world while machines run rampant between them. All machines can be dangerous, though protagonist Aloy learns that she can tame them over the course of the game’s story. The stark contrast to how advanced our civilization is today, and the fact that this advancement is only reflected in the machines you must fear in this world, is what makes it so engrossing.

In Horizon: Forbidden West, a plague is afflicting the organic creatures of the world. Aloy sets out to the west coast, far from her home, to discover the source of this plague, as well as a host of new, unfamiliar machines and tribes of humans. More about the story and gameplay should be revealed in this week’s State of Play in a couple of days.