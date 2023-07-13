SoS: A Wonderful Life Player Finds These 3 Characters Cosplaying As Paramore

Story of Seasons boasts a charming cast of interesting characters. While we’re not interacting with them, they won’t just sand still waiting for us to knock on their door. They all have a schedule, hobbies, and life of their own. Still, it’s safe to assume no one expected them to have a band gig behind closed doors.

A player of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life stumbled upon an unexpected sight while exploring the Forgotten Valley: Gordy, Nami, and Gustafa posing in Gordy’s trailer in Paramore fashion.

Paramore Takes the Stage in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Cosplay Surprise

Venturing into Gordy’s house, a player was astonished to find three beloved characters, Gordy, Nami, and Gustafa, posing like they were out of an album music cover. Admittedly, this “album cover” gives Paramore vibes, which implies the characters would be taking on the personas of the members of the renowned rock band.

The similarity is uncanny. Nami assumes the role of the lead vocalist, Haley Williams, showcasing her musical talents in a new light. Meanwhile, Gustafa, known for his love of music and nature, would take on the persona of Taylor York, the skillful guitarist of Paramore. Completing the trio is the cheerful and exuberant Gordy, who embraced the role of drummer Zac Farro.

Fans of Story of Seasons have found this discovery immensely enjoyable. It not only highlights the characters’ individuality and hidden talents but also adds an element of humor and playfulness to the game. While we may never see an actual recorded album come to fruition, it’s still fun to think about what could be.

This delightful encounter with Paramore cosplaying characters like Nami, Gustafa, and Gordy will remain etched in our memories. It serves as a reminder that Story of Seasons characters have a life of their own. And under the light of this Toy Story-like situation, who knows what kind of stuff the characters are up to when we’re not looking.