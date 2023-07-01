Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Horse Colors and Horse Care Guide

There are loads of different animals for players to buy, sell, and care for in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. One of the best and most useful is the horse, a creature players will pick up as they progress their story and use almost every day if they want to optimize their time. This guide outlines everything there is to know about horses in the game, including all the horse colors available and how to care for them.

How to Get a Horse in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Players will be given a horse by Takakura on Summer 1 in the first year in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This story event can’t be skipped, so players will always get a horse on this day. Takakura will ask the player to guess what color the horse they’ve brought the player is, which is the key to choosing the color horse that’s acquired for the rest of the game. This isn’t a huge choice outside of aesthetics, but it could impact the overall look of a farm if the wrong color horse is chosen.

All Horse Colors in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

There are three colors of horse players can get in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. These are white, brown, and black. There’s no gameplay advantage to any particular color. It’s a purely aesthetic choice. So if players want to have pure white or black cows and sheep on their farm, they might want to choose a horse to match. The same goes for a brown horse. We like our animals in all shapes, sizes, and colors, so the choice didn’t really matter to us. It’s impossible to change the horse’s color once it’s been chosen.

How to Care for a Horse in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Players must feed and brush their horse daily if they want to develop a strong bond with it. The brush tool can be purchased from Van the Trader as early as Spring 3 in the first year, and it’s worth getting so players can start brushing all of their animals, horse included, immediately. Horses need to eat the same grass fodder as cows, and players will be prompted to choose a trough location to feed it in the barn when they get their horse. Fill this trough once per day to keep a horse happy and well-fed, enough that the relationship won’t drop over time.

How to Ride a Horse in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To ride their horse, players need to walk up to it and press the interact button or call the horse with the relevant button while away from their farm in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Riding the horse is a great way to get around the village quickly, making the most of every day by moving quickly between areas. It’s possible to do a few daily chores, visit some friends and interact with them, then ride off to the mine to dig in every hole before it closes if the horse is ridden at every opportunity.

Can the Horse Get Sick in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

No, the horse cannot get sick in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Players barely need to pay attention to their horse while playing the game, but it’s a good idea to look after it by brushing it, feeding it, and talking to it. This will strengthen the bond between players and their horse and help raise the overall level of their farm.