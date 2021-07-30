Sources say Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed until 2022

Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, is being delayed until 2022, according to a Bloomberg report. The follow-up to Guerrilla’s smash-hit Horizon Zero Dawn was due to release at the end of this year, but now won’t be released until an unknown date next year it has been claimed by unnamed sources.

Horizon Zero Dawn sold more than 10 million copies across PlayStation 4 and PC, and Horizon Forbidden West was expected to be one of Sony’s tentpole releases this year, affirming the success of the PlayStation brand in 2021.

This year has seen a huge number of titles behind hit with delays, some short and some pushing the release windows by 6 months or more. The reason is obvious, as working from home in a pandemic has played havoc with developers’ ability to get the amount of work required to ship a title finished.

Sony has yet to comment on the story, but the source does match up with information given by Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast, where the journalist also said that the game would be delayed until next year.

Regardless of the release date, it is a certainty that Horizon Forbidden West will sell like hotcakes and be an important statement for Sony about the level of quality that we can expect from PlayStation 5’s biggest titles. As such, it is not surprising if they delay the release to ensure that quality is as expected.