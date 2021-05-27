What is the release date of Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Zero Dawn from PlayStation developer Guerrilla Games was an acclaimed original title for the PlayStation 4, and the follow-up game Horizon Forbidden West will take players to brand-new locales. Taking place in the frontier of the Forbidden West, players will once again take control of Aloy as she attempts to stop a mysterious plague. Sony’s PlayStation Studios team announced the sequel in June 2020, but when will PlayStation owners actually get their hands on the new game?

Guerrilla Games showed off some extensive gameplay footage in a May 2021 State of Play, but even after 14 minutes of footage showing off the combat systems and improved graphics of the title, there was no final release date at the end of that presentation. Still, as of this writing, Horizon Forbidden West is officially slated as a 2021 release for both PlayStation 5 and even the less-powerful PlayStation 4.

It appears that Sony is still confident in the 2021 release window, seeing how there hasn’t been any sort of delay almost halfway into the year. With the summer approaching, it would be a safer assumption to expect a targeted release date sometime in the holiday season of 2021. For now, PlayStation fans can gawk at the colorful visuals of Horizon Forbidden West on YouTube.