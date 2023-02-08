Splatoon 3’s Expansion Pass opens up the Train Station, features a return to Splatoon 1’s Inkopolis

Splatoon 3 is going old school by returning to a much-beloved area in the upcoming Expansion Pass. Inklings will be able to visit Inkopolis later this year when the DLC releases. The third game in the series will see not one but two additions with the expansion and you’ll be able to get your hands on it in just a few months.

The Expansion Pass will see two waves of content for Splatoon 3 when it releases later this year. The first wave titled Inkopolis will of course be reintroducing the area of Inkopolis. The map was first featured in the original Splatoon game back when it released in 2015. The return to Inkopolis will provide fans of the series the chance to rekindle old friendships with previous characters and visit some of their favorite places along the way. You’ll be able to check out Salmon Run and shop at the Booyah base where you can purchase whatever you need for your adventures. Plus Booyah Base is just fun to say in general.

The second wave will introduce a brand new single-player campaign for Splatoon 3. Details are light at the moment but it will be called Side Order and include a standalone story. The single-player story mode should follow the traditional campaign experience from previous entries in the series. It will prepare you for multiplayer madness and introduce you to important areas, weapons, and characters within the world of Splatoon 3.

There are also bonus goodies for Inklings who purchase the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass today. Pre-ordering the DLC will grant players access to bonus in-game currency and food and drink tickets they can use in Splatoon 3.

The first wave of Splatoon 3’s Expansion Pack update will release in Q2 2023. While wave two will release sometime after but it’s not clear when exactly that could be.