Splatoon community rings in the holidays with a Chirpy Chips cover of “All I Want for Christmas is You”

If you have not gotten enough of hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in your local store while Christmas shopping, you can now listen to an Inkling-afied version of the song by a YouTube channel called Moola Mixtape. They have a couple of Splatoon covers for songs, as well as some Mario, Kirby, Yoshi, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Earthbound titles in their library. As for “All I Want for Christmas is You,” this does make us wonder what the hottest item this holiday would be in that world. Some Splat Dualies? Maybe a Reef Slider? We’re glad we don’t have to put money down on those items.

This is all just a way to get around saying that capitalism is living strong and terrorizes retail employees with this song in the Splatoon world around Christmas time. Imagine a Christmas Splatfest where Deep Cut is partying and parading around to this playing in Splattsville. Now we just need gargled versions of songs like “Blue Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and whatever else you like to listen to around this time of year. While anyone working at a mall probably will not claim any kind of affinity towards this version of the song, the Splatoon community continues to show their love for this franchise.

If you have fallen in love with the Chirpy Chips version of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” you can follow Moola Mixtape on Twitter. Given the popularity of this song lately, we would guess there is a decent chance of some more interesting covers set in the Splatoon world to make an appearance in the future. Also, if you are much more musically gifted than we are, they seem to be looking for collaborations for songs.