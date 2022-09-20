Splatoon 3 Main Weapon tier list – the best weapons in Splatoon 3

How you go about covering the ground in your team’s color ink in Splatoon 3 is largely based on the weapon you decide to use. Each weapon behaves and performs differently than the others, so finding the one that suits your style is the best situation for you. Given that they all act so differently, making a tier list can be difficult to adhere to everyone. That being said, we definitely have our favorites over others. Here are the best weapons in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 main weapon tier list

S tier

.52 Gal The .52 Gal has significant damage, range, and even a good fire rate, contrary to what the game stats say. It’s a lethal weapon that firmly demands its placement in the S tier.

Dualie Squelchers The Dualie Squelchers show they have low damage but have a significant range and fire rate for dual weapons. They have high splatting potential in about anyone’s hands.

N-Zap ‘85 The N-Zap ’85 is an obvious reference to the zapper gun from the NES, but it is also a very useful weapon in Splatoon 3. It has a very high fire rate, making it one of the best options in the game for splatting enemies.

Sloshing Machine The Sloshing Machine is a bucket of ink that deals heavy damage when you lay it on an enemy. It has a bit of a slower fire rate, but nothing too bad that it brings it down too much.

Splattershot Pro The Splattershot Pro is the single-shot version of the Dualie Squelchers. It has great range, fire rate, and damage, making it an ideal battle weapon in any situation.



A tier

Dapple Dualies Like the other dual weapons, the Dapple Dualies are pretty good choices, but they have a larger spread and less damage output than the others.

Dynamo Roller The Dynamo Roller, like the Splat Roller, has very high damage and coverage potential, but the problem is it is slower in every area.

Splat Dualies The Splat Dualies have a good rate of fire and, as you would expect, two sources of fire. It’s pretty good at most things and will get the job done no matter the mode you’re playing.

Splat Roller The Splat Roller is a rolling pin that covers the ground directly in front of you as you run along. Any enemies that get too close will instantly be splatted, making it lethal at close range, but you will need to be careful when there is any distance between you.



B tier

