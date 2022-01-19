Splitgate Beta Season 1 will launch end of January and include a custom map maker

Developer 1047 Games announced in a press release published on Wednesday that Splitgate Beta Season 1 will start on January 27. A custom map maker, new maps and modes, as well as a 100-level battle pass will headline the season’s offerings, said the developer.

The developer stated that Season 1’s map maker would allow players to customize virtually every facet of a map, including weapon placements, spawn points, and portal walls. 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx also noted that the map maker would “continue to evolve alongside the rest of the game.”

Additionally, the company revealed two new maps headed to the game. Foregone Destruction will receive a refresh that will allegedly feature “eye-popping fidelity,” and a new simulation map called Hotel will also be featured in 3v3 modes, said the developer. The press release also outlined two new modes headed to Splitgate: One-Flag Capture-the-Flag, and Evolution, which is a round-based mode where the losing team of each round gets higher-quality weapon loadouts the following round.

1047 Games also talked briefly on Season 1’s battle pass, which will feature 100 levels, and consist of various cosmetics, including the Epic Starlight Shotgun, and the Rare Glitch Launcher weapon skins. Splitgate, which will remain labeled as in beta, surged in popularity throughout 2021. The game has been lauded for its dynamic gameplay, which is evocative of both the Halo and Portal franchises. In 2021, the game reached roughly 200,000 concurrent players during the summer, and its developer received $100 million in funding.