Splitgate will be in open beta for “the foreseeable future,” teases major Gamescom announcement

Splitgate has become an unmitigated success story for developer 1047 Games. The game has already been downloaded more than 10 million times in its first 30 days on the market and it’s not even technically out yet. Instead, players around the globe have been enjoying the open beta period. 1047 Games announced today that the beta is continuing for “the foreseeable future.”

When you consider how quickly the game has exploded onto the scene, that makes sense. Splitgate’s servers started with a somewhat shockingly small player capacity of 4,000 concurrent players. As the game has continued to sell, the developers have had to focus quite a bit on improving capacity to get queue times down. That means they haven’t had as much time to work on actually updating the game’s content and providing important balance changes. Not to say they haven’t done any of that, but server capacity had to take priority.

To that end, 1047 Games is planning to continue working on its servers while also providing new updates for fans. Later today, players can expect to jump into the highly-requested Ranked Duos mode (with higher server capacity), and 1047 has a special announcement in store for Gamescom 2021. There aren’t any hints of what that announcement might be, but it should be exciting for the game’s 10 million players. Either way, expect to see several more updates coming to Splitgate over the coming weeks and months as 1047 Games works hard to get the game ready for full release.