Splitgate still has 90 minute play queues as developer bans people using “queue skipping programs”

Splitgate has proven to be a hugely popular first-person arena shooter, with the free PvP title seeing at least 100,000 concurrent players and two million players participating in the open beta in the past two weeks. This naturally has the effect of severely impacting servers, to the point of requiring online queues to even play the game.

Developer 1047 Games released a status update from its official Twitter, announcing that servers are back online after some short downtime “with improved stability.” It further explains that the reason for current wait times, which have been upwards of 90 minutes, is due to the developers having to ban people using “queue skipping programs.”

Servers are back online with improved stability and a bit more capacity. We are letting people trickle in slowly!



It took more than an hour because we have been banning people who have been using "queue skipping" programs prior to us going back online.😏 — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 4, 2021

1047 Games has previously stated that it’s a small development team with a total of four engineers, which is why updates are slower and servers have been so easily overwhelmed. It’s to the point that the studio has been forced to delay the official release of the game to sometime this August, in order to better accommodate the growing playerbase.

