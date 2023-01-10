Spongebob’s friends take center stage in a new Spongebob Squarepants: Cosmic Shake trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants has a long history of leaving the realm of TV and being center stage in all kinds of video games. While not all of these games have been popular, some like Battle for Bikini Bottom are still beloved to this day. The latest SpongeBob game, Cosmic Shake, is set to be released at the end of this month, which means that it is time for a new trailer. Earlier today, THQ Nordic dropped the latest trailer called Meet the Bikini Bottomites and it shows off its fair share of spoilers for the upcoming game.

The story of Cosmic Shake focuses on SpongeBob and Patrick as they break the universe while using a gift from a fortune-teller named Kassandra. You can think of this game as a compilation of some of the best moments that SpongeBob has to offer with plenty of cameos from different versions of the characters that have appeared in episodes over the years. The new trailer shows off versions of the Bikini Bottomites from medieval times, the prehistoric era, and some are even dressed as cowboys (whether or not that seahorse is Mystery is undetermined). As you go through the various time periods, you will play as SpongeBob and his friends as they try to restore the universe, sending everyone back to their correct time periods.

About a month ago the developers released a different trailer showing off some of the gameplay and it looks very similar to Battle for Bikini Bottom. If that is anything to go by, it is looking like Cosmic Shake will be one of the better SpongeBob games to hit the market in the last few years. The game can still be pre-ordered before it releases later this month for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.