What is the release date of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake?

THQ Nordic saved the best for last in their 10th Anniversary Showcase live stream. The last announcement of the stream was a new SpongeBob SquarePants game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game is called The Cosmic Shake, and the trailer is a cinematic video that shows off SpongeBob going through different portals and turning into alternate versions of himself. He’s being followed around by a tiny Patrick Star floating next to him and they meet versions of their friends. Characters like Sandy Cheeks, Plankton, Squidward, Mr. Crabs, and Mrs. Puff are all shown in the trailer. References in the trailer include caveman SpongeBob, red karate gear SpongeBob, snail SpongeBob, and, of course, SpongeBob singing Sweet Victory.

THQ has been publishing licensed SpongeBob games for years, predating THQ’s becoming THQ Nordic in 2011. The company was the one that published the fan-favorite SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom game in 2003, which proved so popular that the game received an HD remake called Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Cosmic Shake may take inspiration from Battle for Bikini Bottom based on the trailer as both games share similar graphics.

There was no released date given in the announcement trailer, and THQ has made no other official announcements. Steam has the game listed as Coming Soon.