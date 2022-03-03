Report: Star Wars Eclipse not slated until 2027 at earliest, Quantic Dream facing hiring troubles

While the initial Star Wars Eclipse reveal was met with some positive reception, it was also heavily criticized because of Quantic Dream’s involvement. The studio, which has come under fire for several counts of abusive behavior, may have found that its reputation is finally catching up to them.

According to a recent report by xfire, Star Wars Eclipse isn’t expected to launch until 2027 or 2028. Reporter Tom Henderson previously claimed that the project was around three to four years away, but recent events paint a picture of a developer struggling to hire amidst its toxic work culture.

The team at xfire thoroughly examined Quantic Dream’s job listings, finding some interesting alterations. According to xfire’s investigation, the publication dates for each job listing have been continually updated so as to appear more recent than they actually were.

This can be confirmed by visiting archive.org and entering the Quantic Dream address into the search bar. If we go back to the snapshot taken on June 13, 2021, we see tons of listings posted during May and June of that year. While some new roles have opened up, we also see repeat roles with changed publication dates. As an example, the role of Technical Documentation Manager was previously listed as published on May 19, 2021. Visiting the current page, that same role is listed as being published on February 13 of this year.

While we can’t say for certain why people aren’t jumping to join, it is likely due to Quantic Dream’s reputation. CEO David Cage has been known to make disparaging remarks about minorities and inappropriate comments toward women. It’s not just leadership, however. At one point, someone in the studio photoshopped hundreds of images of fellow employees in racist, sexual, and compromising positions. Whatever potential Star Wars Eclipse may hold, the safety and health of its creators need to be addressed first.