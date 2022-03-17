Star Wars Eclipse studio Quantic Dream refutes delay rumors

Following a report that suggested Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars game, Star Wars Eclipse, had its release date pushed back to 2027 or 2028, the studio itself has hit back and denied the claims. While it hasn’t provided any sort of official release date, a representative has denied that Quantic Dream is facing any sort of hardships.

In an email to GamesRadar, they wrote “Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title.” They also addressed the report’s claims that Quantic Dream was struggling to hire new employees, acknowledging that it is still recruiting for the Star Wars games and other projects.

However, they pointed to a recent announcement from Quantic Dream which says that the studio workforce increased by 50% in 2021. “In a context still affected by the sanitary crisis, the year 2021 was marked at Quantic Dream by results beyond expectations, as well as a significant increase of more than 50% in our workforce, and the materialization of various production partnerships,” it reads. No numbers are shared, but it adds that 2021 was a strong year financially thanks to sales of games from its back catalogue, highlighting Detroit: Become Human in particular.

The original report states that the game’s CGI announcement trailer was made to attract new talent to the studio. Not only that, but there’s reason to believe that the numerous, supposedly recent job openings on Quantic Dream’s website have been updated to look like they’re recent when, in actuality, they’ve been there for much longer. Some job listings have apparently been there for as long as two years.

If no one is applying for the roles, it can be assumed that it has to do with Quantic Dream’s reputation. The studio has come under fire for reports of an abusive work culture, as well as less than flattering comments about its CEO David Cage, who has allegedly made several disparaging comments about LGBTQ community.

As for Star Wars Eclipse, all we know about it is that it’s set in the High Republic era (which takes place before any of the movies) and will be an “action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game,” similar to Quantic Dream’s previous work.