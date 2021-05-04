Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now free with Stadia Pro

For Star Wars fans, May 4 is often a special day. Every year, the media giant celebrates what it calls “May the Fourth” with new announcements around the franchise. For its 2021 celebration, the company has dropped a brand new TV show on Disney+. However, gamers will be happy to know that they’re not being completely left behind. They’ve also announced that Stadia Pro subscribers are getting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free with their subscription.

Obviously, this is a huge get for the service. If Google wants to continue expanding its audience, it needs bigger and better games. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may be a few years old, but it remains one of the better AAA experiences of the last few years. Giving that away for free is a major development for Stadia. If they can continue to build momentum with announcements like this, their fortunes could turn around.

Become a Jedi. Embark on an epic Jedi journey – for free with #StadiaPro right now.



Get the details on the latest addition to Pro and more news, This Week on Stadia. https://t.co/dXLuHXQQlT#MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/OO9ObaGxuc — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 4, 2021

That said, for non-Stadia players, this announcement might feel a little lacking. However, it’s important to remember that, a few days ago, Lucasfilm Games also announced a next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming later this summer. While not as immediate as the Stadia announcement, it does mean players who already own the game on last-gen systems can get a free upgrade for the fan-favorite game very soon.