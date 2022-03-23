Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber headed to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge

Fans of the hit 2019 video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will soon have a brand-new, albeit a bit expensive, piece of merch to get their hands on.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that an official lightsaber hilt based on Cal Kestis’ lightsaber will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World and Disneyland on March 25, 2022.

Like every other “Legacy” lightsaber that Disney sells at the Florida and California-based parks, Cal Kestis’ lightsaber will only include a hilt. While it is compatible with the standard Galaxy’s Edge lightsaber blades, fans will have to purchase them separately for around $50 each.

While Disney has yet to confirm the price of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber hilt, the Legacy lightsabers go for around $129 to $200, depending on whose saber you get. This means that fans should expect to spend somewhere in that price range if they want to get their hands on Kestis’ saber.

Disney’s release of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber comes after they held a poll back in 2020, asking fans which lightsaber they would like to see be made real from the Star Wars canon. Other options for fans to vote for included Qui-Gon Jinn’s from Episode I, Kanan Jarrus’ from Rebels, and more.

If you don’t want to shell out the money for a trip out to Florida or California, a ticket to the parks, and the lightsaber itself, Jedi: Fallen Order is playable right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox’s family of consoles, and PC. A sequel is reportedly in development, however, no release date has been announced.