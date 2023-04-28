Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Claims “High-End” PCs Are Causing Performance Issues

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now officially out in the wild, fans are already discussing how the game is not running that well on PC. This is something that was echoed by some critics who got the game early, though with more people getting access, the problems are becoming more widespread. These issues are causing the game to perform at lower frame rates, making the game nearly unplayable for some.

These issues have led to the game being hit with mostly negative reviews on Steam, as players complain about poor performance. The developers have just recently taken to Twitter to share a tweet saying how the game is not performing how they want it to and revealing their plan to have it fixed soon.

Jedi: Survivor players impacted by serious PC performance issues

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

EA expressed how they are aware of how poorly the game is running on high-end PC setups but to “rest assured” that they’d get it fixed. While some gamers with top-of-the-line equipment might not be experiencing any problems playing the game, a lot of gamers are having issues just trying to launch Jedi: Survivor.

It is a good sign that the developers are working on fixing the issue. However, the game reportedly isn’t just running poorly on PC, but also on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. We haven’t run into any issues on PS5 ourselves, but we can’t deny that players have been showing several issues with the game on consoles in the short time since Survivor’s launch.

Regardless, while it is reassuring to see EA commit to fixing the issues plaguing the PC and consoles, it is frustrating for players who were hoping to jump in during the launch weekend. Remember, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was previously delayed, making these issues a bit more perplexing as the team likely used that time to polish and refine the final game. Hopefully, it’ll be a better place in a few days and we can all enjoy Cal Kestis’ latest adventure.