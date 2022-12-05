Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date smuggled its way onto Steam

Star Wars fans eagerly await their next adventure with Cal Kestis and BD-1. Their tale continues in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor entry set five years after Jedi: Fallen Order. Ahead of any official announcements, it looks like Steam may have smuggled in the date we’re going to rejoin Cal and BD on March 15, 2023.

Although the Steam page no longer has this date, many observant screenshots and others were able to grab these before they were taken down. The Wario64 twitter account acquired several shots of the pre-order bonuses, description, and upcoming teaser image.

According to Steam, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th https://t.co/E3sr6hoSkg pic.twitter.com/Fs57WxKIxs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2022

Much of the description breaks down the dangers awaiting Cal and BD as they continue to fight against the Galactic Empire at the height of its power. Compared to the previous game, Cal is no longer seen as a Padawan, having completed his training to become a Jedi Knight. With more power comes increased skills, more force powers, and additional lightsaber styles for players to use as they take on multiple foes.

For many, it might seem like Respawn Entertainment is doubling down on the previous success of Fallen Order and trying to replicate it once again, which might not be a bad thing. What made Fallen Order such a tremendous journey was the Souls-like combat, difficult encounters, and exploration of each world players could visit, completing puzzles and various side quests. We’re curious to see how the team expands on their previous work.

Fans can expect to rejoin Cal and BD on March 15, 2023. According to these images, it looks like those who pre-order the game can look forward to a Cal Hermit cosmetic outfit, a Hermit lightsaber, at the Combustion Blaster Set as a series of bonuses for purchasing the game before it releases. The Deluxe edition comes with even more rewards, such as Han Solo’s cosmetics, blaster, and Luke’s outfit he wore at the end of A New Hope during the Awards Ceremony.