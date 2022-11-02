Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans think the game is coming in Q1 2023, thanks to EA’s financial report

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was finally announced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, and ever since then, fans have been wondering when the game will release. Neither developer Respawn Entertainment nor publisher EA has announced a specific date just yet, but there’s a growing suspicion that we’ll be seeing a launch early next year. More specifically, many people are thinking that Q1 2023 is the window.

This suspicion is driven by the latest EA financial report, which covers Q2 of fiscal year 2023. “Selected operating highlights and metrics” are available on EA’s website, but an additional slide from the presentation includes an unnamed “major IP” set to release in Q4 of fiscal year 2023. Every fiscal calendar is different, but EA’s Q4 2023 runs from January to March in 2023. That range is known to most as calendar year Q1, and many think the unnamed title set to release in that window is actually Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

This would fall in line with a PlayStation Network listing which claimed Survivor would release in March. We’ll have to wait for Respawn or EA to confirm that, but at least we know what platforms the game is coming to. The PlayStation listing confirms PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 of course, but Survivor will also release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

There has also been a report that Disney is targeting two Star Wars game releases per year, so a March date for Survivor could kick things off. As it stands, there are multiple Star Wars video game projects in the works at EA and elsewhere. Respawn is actually working on three Star Wars games, while Amy Hennig’s studio Skydance New Media is making an action-adventure game in the Star Wars universe. Additional projects include the Knights of the Old Republic remake, Star Wars: Hunters, Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse, and something from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division 2.