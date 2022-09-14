Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition announced for PS VR2

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition was announced for PS VR2 during Sony’s the September State of Play. Galaxy’s Edge was originally released for the Oculus Quest in 2020. This VR-exclusive title was developed by ILMxLab and featured an in-game adventure based on the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Ride. This port will be released sometime in 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation VR2.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be revamped with several new features, promising to take advantage of the PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2. Players control a droid repair technician who crash lands on the planet Batuu. From then on, you will explore a world and participate in missions directly inspired by the Galaxy’s Edge Disney theme park experience.

Since this is a Star Wars-themed adventure, plenty of characters from the films come throughout the game. R2-D2, C-3PO, and the little green Jedi Master himself, Yoda, all make appearances. The Guavian Death Gang are the main enemies you will have to deal with throughout the experience.

Characters from the theme park, such as Mubo and Ithorian shopkeeper Dok-Ondar make appearances and will provide quests for players to uncover. Certain attractions from the theme park will also become environments players can explore.

The enhanced edition will be designed to take advantage of the PSVR 2 headset-based controller and eye tracking to keep movements accurate and push visuals above the original Oculus Quest release. It will also take advantage of 3D audio and haptics the PSVR 2 Sense controller and headset provide. New content was not mentioned as part of the announcement.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be released as a complete experience upon its release, and further details will be announced alongside a firm release date at a later time.