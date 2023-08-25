Starfield Fans Nervous Following Pete Hines’ Ambiguous Campaign Comments

Starfield is almost here, and players are hungry for any comment or tidbit of information that could hint at what the game has in store for players. A recent comment by Bethesda’s Pete Hines has gotten players’ attention regarding the game’s story, but it does not have many fans excited or confident in its quality. With that said, it’s not quite as simple as that.

Pete Hines’ Comment May Not Be As Ominous As It Seems

Pete spoke at Gamescom recently during a Bethesda Mainstream live stream, where he discussed being 80 hours into the game before having a conversation between him and Bethesda head Todd Howard. Howard insisted he focus on the story, which Hines then spent 50 hours playing. Following that, he claimed that the game “doesn’t even really get going until you finish the main quest.”

This comment has gotten fans nervous, with several users taking to Reddit to voice their concerns, with some worried this could indicate the poor quality of the main storyline or wondering what could be locked behind the campaign’s completion. However, it’s worth taking these comments with a grain of salt, as it’s not as clean-cut as it sounds.

His comments could be related to the game’s new game+ features, which promise to be “a unique and exciting twist” on the feature, or post-game content that affects or opens up additional paths or options to players. Perhaps it is just marketing speaking to hype the story, which, for many Bethesda fans, tends to take a backseat to their game’s vast amount of side content.

The interview discusses the scope and quests of Starfield. Hine’s made a point of not wanting to spoil anything story-related, so it’s hard to know precisely what this comment means. Or it’s not of those things, but until we have our hands on the game, we won’t know for sure what Hine’s comments entail.

Whatever it may mean, it’s likely not going to stop players from enjoying the game, with its expansive world and a plethora of content to enjoy, and fans don’t need to wait much longer to enjoy it.

Starfield is set to release on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S and September 1 for those who order the premium edition and get five-day early access.