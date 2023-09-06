All Bethesda RPGs share a common mechanic that never ceases to cause problems for players. Carry weight. Every game is so packed with weapons, armor, and general junk to collect that players hoover it up, and then they’re told they’re over-encumbered and will suffer for their greed.

Starfield is no different, and players are punished for carrying too much with a system that causes their character to use up oxygen and even take damage in certain circumstances if they walk or run while holding their immense treasure troves. However, the game also offers these players a unique solution to this long-standing issue.

Players Are Hoarding Cargo Upgrades To Avoid Admitting They Have a Problem

To get around their character’s weight-carrying limitations and encumbrance, players have decided to invest all of their money, known as Credits in Starfield, in cargo upgrades for their ship. A post from earlier today on the game’s Subreddit shows how far some players have gone with this, presenting the community with images that look exactly like a cargo ship packed with containers but in space.

The poster explains how this ship has 24,000 cargo space and took them about 5 hours to build up to. In the comments, they outline how their lack of understanding of Starfield’s sheer level of stuff led them on quite the journey. “Yeah, at first I went with 2000 in cargo, though it would be MORE than enough. Then creeped up to 3K. Filled it up with just resources. Then I realized I needed something bigger. This ship also has potential to increase up to 30K without much modification.”

Other players commenting on the post are in awe of this cargo hauler and how it allows the owner to effectively craft anything they want because it holds so much stuff. All it needs is every possible crafting station, and the player has a mobile base. It also highlights the desire for a new feature. “I wish there was a community hub where we could trade our designs with each other.”

It certainly says something about the difference between Starfield and other Bethesda RPGs. Players are spending all their time and money on what is effectively storage instead of weapons and armor. “People out here already maxing out ship crafting And building amazing things.” It speaks to the level of immersion players can clearly achieve, and the power of the invitation to explore its universe presents.