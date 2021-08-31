Starfield will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X/S, “none of that has or will change,” Aaron Greenberg

Hope is a dangerous thing, especially in the world of video games. Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg recently sent the hopes of PlayStation owners tumbling when he was forced to clarify some issues around Starfield and Sony’s platform.

The confusion stems from a quote by Pete Hines, the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Bethesda Softworks. During a Gamescom livestream, Hines said, “It’s not a ‘sorry, you’re never going to get to play anything by Bethesda again’ (deal),” about the Bethesda acquisition. Later he said, “I don’t know if I would go so far as to say you’re done ever playing stuff on PlayStation. But again, I don’t know the answer to that right now.”

The problem is that PlayStation fans have taken this to mean there is a chance that Starfield will come to the platform when this is not the case. When former Youtube The Red Dragon tried to imply this on Twitter, Greenberg responded, saying the game would be launching on Xbox and PC and staying there.

“Starfield will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, 2022,” he said. He then explained that Game Pass members can play it on day one on both Xbox & PC and that this subject has been covered before, and nothing will change. Hine also posted a gif that implied people were clutching at straws.

No, that isn't what I was suggesting. pic.twitter.com/fkoXql9FkI — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 30, 2021

The reason for the confusion appears to be that Microsoft is unwilling to write off the idea of ever releasing a Bethesda game on Sony’s consoles again, and people keep mistakenly, or willfully, misinterpreting this as talk about Starfield. It could be many years before PlayStation fans end up seeing a “post-acquisition” Bethesda title appear on the platform, and that is just the way it is.