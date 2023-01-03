Starfield support page goes live, reconfirms “first half of 2023” release window and Xbox exclusivity

In an industry that has been plagued by frequent delays over the past several years, most fans have taken to considering release dates as vague guidelines more than anything else. Starfield looks to be one of Bethesda’s big titles for 2023, but its highly anticipated release has already been pushed back several times, so players looking forward to the sci-fi space shooter are eager for any confirmation that it is indeed coming out this year.

While it isn’t a concrete release date, Bethesda has offered players at least one tiny bit of assurance that Starfield is finally coming in 2023. The game’s support page just went live on the Bethesda website, offering players the chance to provide feedback and have their questions about the game answered. One of the pinned questions on the page relates to Starfield’s release date.

The answer is suitably vague, considering that the developer hasn’t officially announced when Starfield will be released. All the page says is that the game will release in the first half of 2023 for Xbox consoles and PC. There is little else of substance to be gleaned from the page, which is likely to remain sparse until the game launches and players discover bugs or issues with the title.

While this is good news for fans excited about Starfield, it is worth remembering that the game has been delayed already. In May 2022, Bethesda announced that Starfield would be delayed from its original November 2022 release date and offered no additional date to expect the game to launch.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Since the delay announcement, Bethesda has released some additional details about how the title’s story will play out, with multiple factions to balance and the potential return to Earth to experience. Hopefully, the extra development time has allowed the developer to realize the scale of the game’s potential, with many fans expecting to play through a massive Elder Scrolls game in a deep space setting.