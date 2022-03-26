Steam Next Fest announced for June 13-20, 2022

With E3 season nearly upon us, some of you are probably counting the days until the various press conferences and events that take place in June. Given that some adjacent events such as EA Play Live are not making an appearance this year, there’s no guarantee every show will be held this year. Luckily, the June 2022 Steam Next Fest is still on track.

The livestreamed PC-centric event is scheduled to take place from June 13 to June 20. True to what you’ve come to expect from Steam Next Fest, it’s about more than just livestreams, announcements, and development updates.

In a similar manner to something like the Xbox Winter Game Fest, Steam Next Fest also lets people at home feel connected to the proceedings thanks to a staggering list of demos. While sitting within the comfort of your own home, you can expect access to over 100 free playable demos.

In order for a developer to be considered for Steam Next Fest, a playable demo must exist. This is because the event is built around the concept of offering players a chance to provide feedback if they wish based on a tangible build. Taking place three times a year, the communal aspect is integral to Steam Next Fest.