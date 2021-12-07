All Xbox Winter Game Fest demos
Another year, another set of demos.
The [email protected] Winter Game Fest event lets people at home experience early in-development builds of many games that they would otherwise not have access to. Considered as part of The Game Awards, Microsoft began the event in 2020. Our guide below lists every 2021 Xbox Winter Game Fest demo, playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S between December 7 and December 21.
- Apico
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale
- Aztech Forgotten Gods
- Best Month Ever!
- Blacktail
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
- Breakers Collection
- Castle on the Coast
- Chenso Club
- Death Trash
- Demon Turf
- Flewfie’s Adventure
- Freshly Frosted
- Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems
- Justice Sucks: Recharged
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lonesome Village
- Loot River
- Mind Scanners
- Nobody Saves the World
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories
- Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip
- Princess Farmer
- Raccoo Venture
- Space Boat
- Spacelines From the Far Out
- Super Toy Cars Offroad
- The Chase of Ellen
- The Darkest Tales
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines
- The Kostka
- The Last Oricru
- The Tale of Bistun
- Treasures of the Aegean
- Tunic
- What Lies in the Multiverse
These demos are not listed under a special category within the Xbox store. They’re found in the same demos section along with every other standard demo. Developers can choose to keep demos on the store after the event ends, but most will be delisted.