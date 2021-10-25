Steam PC games are now playable on Xbox thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now

If you have a Steam game library, an Nvidia GeForce Now membership, and an Xbox One or Series X/S, then you can totally play those PC games on your console. Although it may seem complicated at first, doing so is pretty straightforward process.

This is made possible by GeForce Now recently becoming compatible with web browser Microsoft Edge, which can be booted up as an app on Xbox. You’ll want to sync your Steam library with your GeForce Now account first, then you can access the Nvidia app through Edge on your console and play all your PC games. It’s as simple as that.

As Tom Warren points out on The Verge, the Xbox Edge app includes keyboard and mouse support, so you don’t even need to play these games with a controller. It might not be the best way to play those games, but it does get us closer to native PC gaming on Xbox. With Xbox Cloud Gaming being extended to additional countries, we may get even better methods in the future.

If you don’t already have an Nvidia GeForce now account, know that you don’t necessarily have to pay for one. There are three plans available, one of which is free, although you don’t get priority access and are limited to one-hour play sessions.