Steamworld Build brings the Steamworld franchise to yet another new genre

The developers at Thunderful Games shared a new Steamworld Telegraph: Special Broadcast, going over the company’s upcoming titles and other future development. Thunderful announced a new Steamworld game during the broadcast called Steamworld Build. Build is a strategy and map builder game where players are the architect of a new Steamworld mining town.

Thunderful also announced that four more games in the Steamworld franchise are in development, and gamers can download the demo for Build now on Steam. The premise of Steamworld Build focuses on an abandoned mining shaft for players to explore. As the player explores the mines, they can use the resources to build and expand their own town. As gamers expand the town, more steamfolks will find their way to the settlement and will be looking for work. It’s up to the players to assured everyone in the town is content, meaning it is up to the player to find everyone a house to live in and a job. Players can buy items to boost the efficiency of buildings or use the nearby train station to get the things they need.

Mining is a vital feature in Steamworld Build. Gamers will find useful goods and resources down in the mine. Gamers can speed up mining by giving the miners a jolt of electricity, which they can earn by gathering the necessary resources. The deeper players go down in the mines, the likelihood of coming across dangerous creatures increases. It’s worth digging deeper because the further down players go, the more likely they will find valuable items. However, gamers have to protect their workers from monsters and make sure the walls don’t cave in.

There are five distinctive Steamworld-inspired maps that players can choose from. Steamworld Build will also have three difficulty levels for players to decide on, giving them the option to play the game on any challenge they feel like. Steamworld Build doesn’t have a release date, but Thunderful Games promise it will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2023.