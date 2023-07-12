Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Players Rage Over Sleepy Cows

In Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players split their time between managing their farm, growing crops and caring for animals, and developing relationships with the locals. However, every farmer’s job is much more challenging when cows start to sleep at inconvenient times, and one player is particularly annoyed by them.

One Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life player is having a rough time with their cows. Mercifully, the issue they’re having is one all players experience and are equally enraged by, cows falling asleep during the daily routine of being talked to and brushed.

Players are Raging out About Their Cows Falling Asleep at Inconvenient Times in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

A Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life player has had a cow fall asleep on them one too many times. User MarvelousClover recently posted on the Story of Seasons Subreddit with a short video showing a scenario every player has experienced at some point. In it, the player is talking to and brushing their animals, but their cow falls asleep as soon as they try to approach them.

The reason animals sleeping is frustrating is that they can’t be interacted with in any way once they’re asleep. This is so unbearable because it looks like each animal, this cow, in particular, is falling asleep on purpose. The rest of the fans seem to agree, “Dude, this happens to me all the time. That’s why part of my routine is saving when I enter the barn or call them out to pasture. The amount of times this exact thing has happened is staggering, lol.”

In the comments, other players have shared other situations that drive them around the bend in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. “I totally thought this was gonna be about how they just HAPPEN to walk right on top of the food bin JUST as you’re about to put fodder in it.”

While food bins and sleeping animals might seem like minor issues, they can ruin a player’s in-game day. Players have a finite amount of time to get everything done each day, and cows sleeping or blocking food bins can cost valuable minutes. Still, regardless of these small annoyances, players resonate with the original poster’s way of dealing with it, “The running around..I felt that.” This is something we do regularly while playing, and can confirm that it at least feels like it helps.