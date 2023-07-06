Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Hybrid Crop Guide – Vinnie, Rare Seeds & Flower Crafting

After getting settled in Forgotten Valley, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will have the opportunity to increase their seed options via hybrid crafting. The ability, which unlocks in the second year, creates crops that possess the traits of two base parent crops.

Players will want to have a good store of basic crops grown during the first year to get experimenting right away, and the value of the hybrid crops is more than worth the wait and effort. Below is our guide to help players create Trick Blue, Tier 1, and Tier 2 hybrids.

Table of Contents

How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life

One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.

To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.

How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.

To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds as detailed by each base crop type.

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tomato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Berrytoma Tomato + Strawberry Spring/Summer/Autumn Greetoma Tomato + Watermelon Spring/Summer/Autumn Tocarro Tomato + Carrot Spring/Summer/Autumn Sweetoma Tomato + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer/Autumn Pomato Tomato + Potato Spring/Summer/Autumn Melotoma Tomato + Melon Spring/Summer/Autumn Turnmato Tomato + Turnip Spring/Summer/Autumn

Potato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Poberryto Potato + Strawberry Summer/Autumn/Winter Watato Potato + Watermelon Spring/Summer Pomato Potato + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Poturnip Potato + Turnip Spring/Summer/Winter Pototo Potato + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Potamelon Potato + Melon Summer/Autumn Pocaro Potato + Carrot Spring/Summer/Winter

Strawberry Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Berrymelo Strawberry + Melon Spring/Summer Strawmelo Strawberry + Watermelon Spring/Summer Carberry Strawberry + Carrot Summer/Autumn/Winter Berrytoma Strawberry + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Turnberry Strawberry + Turnip Summer/Autumn/Winter Strawsweet Strawberry + Sweet Potato Spring/Autumn/Winter Berrytoma Strawberry + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn

Turnip Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Turmelon Turnip + Melon Summer/Autumn Waturnip Turnip + Watermelon Spring/Summer Turnmato Turnip + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Turnberry Turnip + Strawberry Summer/Autumn/Winter Sweeturn Turnip + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Poturnip Turnip + Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Carroturn Turnip + Carrot Spring/Summer/Winter

Sweet Potato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Strawsweet Sweet Potato + Strawberry Spring/Autumn/Winter Sweetmel Sweet Potato + Melon Summer/Autumn Melosweet Sweet Potato + Watermelon Spring/Summer Sweetoma Sweet Potato + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Swarrot Sweet Potato + Carrot Summer/Autumn Pototo Sweet Potato + Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Sweeturn Sweet Potato + Turnip Spring/Summer/Winter

Carrot Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Camelo Carrot + Melon Summer/Autumn Pocaro Carrot + Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Swarrot Carrot + Sweet Potato Summer/Autumn Carroturn Carrot + Turnip Spring/Summer/Winter Carberry Carrot + Strawberry Summer/Autumn/Winter Carromel Carrot + Watermelon Spring/Summer Tocarro Carrot + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn

Watermelon Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Melomelo Watermelon + Melon Spring/Summer Carromel Watermelon + Carrot Spring/Summer Melosweet Watermelon + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer Greetoma Watermelon + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Strawmelo Watermelon + Strawberry Spring/Summer Watato Watermelon + Potato Spring/Summer Waturnip Watermelon + Turnip Spring/Summer

Melon Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Melomelo Melon + Watermelon Spring/Summer Camelo Melon + Carrot Summer/Autumn Turmelon Melon + Turnip Summer/Autumn Berrymelo Melon + Strawberry Spring/Summer Potamelon Melon + Potato Summer/Autumn Melotoma Melon + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Sweetmel Melon + Sweet Potato Summer/Autumn

Tree Fruit Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Grapple Grape + Apple Flowers in Spring, fruits in summer Panana Peach + Banana Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter Banapple Apple + Banana TBD Porange Orange + Peach Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Papple Apple + Peach Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Orapple Apple + Orange TBD Banorange Orange + Banana Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter Grorange Grape + Orange Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Granana Banana + Grape Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Greach Grape + Peach Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S Greentoma 470G 500G 530G Grapples 160G 190G 220G Potamelo 590G 620G 650G Turmelon 550G 580G 610G Papple 205G 235G 265G Pomato 440G 470G 500G Camelo 335G 365G 395G Melotoma 570G 600G 630G Turnberry 355G 385G 415G Berrytoma 305G 335G 365G Berrymelos 400G 430G 460G Poberrytos 405G 435G 465G Banorange 215G 245G 275G Pocaro 385G 415G 445G Strawsweets 470G 500G 530G Melosweet 600G 630G 660G Tocarro 315G 345G 375G Turnmato 355G 385G 415G Watato 560G 590G 620G Carromel 445G 475G 505G Sweetoma 480G 510G 540G Strawmelo 465G 495G 525G Grorange 210G 240G 270G Swarrot 340G 370G 400G Pototo 370G 400G 430G

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 2 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Rare Crop #3 Turnmato + Melotoma

Poberrytos + Melotoma Summer Rare Tree #9 Grorange + Papple Flowers in Winter, fruits in Spring Rare Crop #14 Camelo + Pomato Winter TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S Rare Crop #3 TBD TBD TBD Rare Tree #9 TBD TBD TBD Rare Crop #14 TBD TBD TBD

Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life

In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.

Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops .

– Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates . Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops . (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)

– Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to . (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.) Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow . (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)

– Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that . (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.) Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)

Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide

Blue Hybrid Name Mixed Crop Growing Seasons Turnblue Turnip + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Autumn/Winter Bluetato Potato + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Winter StrawBlueys Strawberry + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Autumn/Winter Bluemato Tomato + Trick Blue Flower Spring/Summer/Autumn Grablue Grape + Trick Blue Flower Flower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn Waterblue Watermelon + Trick Blue Flower Spring/Summer Sweetblue Sweet Potato + Trick Blue Flower Autumn Blorange Orange + Trick Blue Flower Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Meloblue Melon + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Autumn Abblu Apple + Trick Blue Flower Flower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn

Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values

Blue Hybrid Crop Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S TurnBlue 330G 360G 390G Strawblueys 320G 350G 380G Bluetato 405G 435G 465G Waterblue 420G 450G 480G Bluemato 375G 405G 435G

Can Hybrids Be Mixed With Blue Crops

At this time, it doesn’t appear that standard Tier 1 or Tier 2 hybrid crops can be crossed with blue crops for something knew. Instead, it will generate a single seed from one of the two parent crosses. Because of this, it is better to save blue crops for cooking for selling.