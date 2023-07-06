Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Hybrid Crop Guide – Vinnie, Rare Seeds & Flower Crafting

After getting settled in Forgotten Valley, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will have the opportunity to increase their seed options via hybrid crafting. The ability, which unlocks in the second year, creates crops that possess the traits of two base parent crops.
Players will want to have a good store of basic crops grown during the first year to get experimenting right away, and the value of the hybrid crops is more than worth the wait and effort. Below is our guide to help players create Trick Blue, Tier 1, and Tier 2 hybrids.
How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life
One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.
To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.
How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life
Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.
To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds as detailed by each base crop type.
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart
Tomato Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Berrytoma
Tomato + Strawberry
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Greetoma
Tomato + Watermelon
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Tocarro
Tomato + Carrot
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Sweetoma
Tomato + Sweet Potato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Pomato
Tomato + Potato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Melotoma
Tomato + Melon
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Turnmato
Tomato + Turnip
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Potato Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Poberryto
Potato + Strawberry
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Watato
Potato + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Pomato
Potato + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Poturnip
Potato + Turnip
Spring/Summer/Winter
Pototo
Potato + Sweet Potato
Spring/Summer/Winter
Potamelon
Potato + Melon
Summer/Autumn
Pocaro
Potato + Carrot
Spring/Summer/Winter
Strawberry Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Berrymelo
Strawberry + Melon
Spring/Summer
Strawmelo
Strawberry + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Carberry
Strawberry + Carrot
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Berrytoma
Strawberry + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Turnberry
Strawberry + Turnip
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Strawsweet
Strawberry + Sweet Potato
Spring/Autumn/Winter
Berrytoma
Strawberry + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Turnip Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Turmelon
Turnip + Melon
Summer/Autumn
Waturnip
Turnip + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Turnmato
Turnip + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Turnberry
Turnip + Strawberry
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Sweeturn
Turnip + Sweet Potato
Spring/Summer/Winter
Poturnip
Turnip + Potato
Spring/Summer/Winter
Carroturn
Turnip + Carrot
Spring/Summer/Winter
Sweet Potato Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Strawsweet
Sweet Potato + Strawberry
Spring/Autumn/Winter
Sweetmel
Sweet Potato + Melon
Summer/Autumn
Melosweet
Sweet Potato + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Sweetoma
Sweet Potato + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Swarrot
Sweet Potato + Carrot
Summer/Autumn
Pototo
Sweet Potato + Potato
Spring/Summer/Winter
Sweeturn
Sweet Potato + Turnip
Spring/Summer/Winter
Carrot Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Camelo
Carrot + Melon
Summer/Autumn
Pocaro
Carrot + Potato
Spring/Summer/Winter
Swarrot
Carrot + Sweet Potato
Summer/Autumn
Carroturn
Carrot + Turnip
Spring/Summer/Winter
Carberry
Carrot + Strawberry
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Carromel
Carrot + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Tocarro
Carrot + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Watermelon Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Melomelo
Watermelon + Melon
Spring/Summer
Carromel
Watermelon + Carrot
Spring/Summer
Melosweet
Watermelon + Sweet Potato
Spring/Summer
Greetoma
Watermelon + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Strawmelo
Watermelon + Strawberry
Spring/Summer
Watato
Watermelon + Potato
Spring/Summer
Waturnip
Watermelon + Turnip
Spring/Summer
Melon Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Melomelo
Melon + Watermelon
Spring/Summer
Camelo
Melon + Carrot
Summer/Autumn
Turmelon
Melon + Turnip
Summer/Autumn
Berrymelo
Melon + Strawberry
Spring/Summer
Potamelon
Melon + Potato
Summer/Autumn
Melotoma
Melon + Tomato
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Sweetmel
Melon + Sweet Potato
Summer/Autumn
Tree Fruit Hybrids
Tier 1 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Grapple
Grape + Apple
Flowers in Spring, fruits in summer
Panana
Peach + Banana
Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
Banapple
Apple + Banana
TBD
Porange
Orange + Peach
Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Papple
Apple + Peach
Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Orapple
Apple + Orange
TBD
Banorange
Orange + Banana
Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
Grorange
Grape + Orange
Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
Granana
Banana + Grape
Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Greach
Grape + Peach
Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop
Crop Value B
Crop Value A
Crop Value S
Greentoma
470G
500G
530G
Grapples
160G
190G
220G
Potamelo
590G
620G
650G
Turmelon
550G
580G
610G
Papple
205G
235G
265G
Pomato
440G
470G
500G
Camelo
335G
365G
395G
Melotoma
570G
600G
630G
Turnberry
355G
385G
415G
Berrytoma
305G
335G
365G
Berrymelos
400G
430G
460G
Poberrytos
405G
435G
465G
Banorange
215G
245G
275G
Pocaro
385G
415G
445G
Strawsweets
470G
500G
530G
Melosweet
600G
630G
660G
Tocarro
315G
345G
375G
Turnmato
355G
385G
415G
Watato
560G
590G
620G
Carromel
445G
475G
505G
Sweetoma
480G
510G
540G
Strawmelo
465G
495G
525G
Grorange
210G
240G
270G
Swarrot
340G
370G
400G
Pototo
370G
400G
430G
Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart
Tier 2 Hybrid Name
Crops Mixed
Growing Seasons
Rare Crop #3
Turnmato + Melotoma Poberrytos + Melotoma
Summer
Rare Tree #9
Grorange + Papple
Flowers in Winter, fruits in Spring
Rare Crop #14
Camelo + Pomato
Winter
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop
Crop Value B
Crop Value A
Crop Value S
Rare Crop #3
TBD
TBD
TBD
Rare Tree #9
TBD
TBD
TBD
Rare Crop #14
TBD
TBD
TBD
Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life
In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.
Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops.
Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops. (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)
Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow. (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)
Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)
Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide
Blue Hybrid Name
Mixed Crop
Growing Seasons
Turnblue
Turnip + Trick Blue Flower
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Bluetato
Potato + Trick Blue Flower
Summer/Winter
StrawBlueys
Strawberry + Trick Blue Flower
Summer/Autumn/Winter
Bluemato
Tomato + Trick Blue Flower
Spring/Summer/Autumn
Grablue
Grape + Trick Blue Flower
Flower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn
Waterblue
Watermelon + Trick Blue Flower
Spring/Summer
Sweetblue
Sweet Potato + Trick Blue Flower
Autumn
Blorange
Orange + Trick Blue Flower
Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
Meloblue
Melon + Trick Blue Flower
Summer/Autumn
Abblu
Apple + Trick Blue Flower
Flower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn
Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values
Blue Hybrid Crop
Crop Value B
Crop Value A
Crop Value S
TurnBlue
330G
360G
390G
Strawblueys
320G
350G
380G
Bluetato
405G
435G
465G
Waterblue
420G
450G
480G
Bluemato
375G
405G
435G
Can Hybrids Be Mixed With Blue Crops
At this time, it doesn’t appear that standard Tier 1 or Tier 2 hybrid crops can be crossed with blue crops for something knew. Instead, it will generate a single seed from one of the two parent crosses. Because of this, it is better to save blue crops for cooking for selling.
About the author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected]