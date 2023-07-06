Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Hybrid Crop Guide – Vinnie, Rare Seeds & Flower Crafting

After getting the hang of farming in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players can start making hybrid seeds for new crops.

A Wonderful Life Vinnie

After getting settled in Forgotten Valley, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will have the opportunity to increase their seed options via hybrid crafting. The ability, which unlocks in the second year, creates crops that possess the traits of two base parent crops.

Players will want to have a good store of basic crops grown during the first year to get experimenting right away, and the value of the hybrid crops is more than worth the wait and effort. Below is our guide to help players create Trick Blue, Tier 1, and Tier 2 hybrids.

Table of Contents

How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Grapples
One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.

To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.

How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.

To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds as detailed by each base crop type.

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tomato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
BerrytomaTomato + StrawberrySpring/Summer/Autumn
GreetomaTomato + WatermelonSpring/Summer/Autumn
TocarroTomato + CarrotSpring/Summer/Autumn
SweetomaTomato + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
PomatoTomato + PotatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
MelotomaTomato + MelonSpring/Summer/Autumn
TurnmatoTomato + TurnipSpring/Summer/Autumn

Potato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
PoberrytoPotato + StrawberrySummer/Autumn/Winter
WatatoPotato + WatermelonSpring/Summer
PomatoPotato + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
PoturnipPotato + TurnipSpring/Summer/Winter
PototoPotato + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
PotamelonPotato + MelonSummer/Autumn
PocaroPotato + CarrotSpring/Summer/Winter

Strawberry Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
BerrymeloStrawberry + MelonSpring/Summer
StrawmeloStrawberry + WatermelonSpring/Summer
CarberryStrawberry + CarrotSummer/Autumn/Winter
BerrytomaStrawberry + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
TurnberryStrawberry + TurnipSummer/Autumn/Winter
StrawsweetStrawberry + Sweet PotatoSpring/Autumn/Winter
BerrytomaStrawberry + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn

Turnip Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
TurmelonTurnip + MelonSummer/Autumn
WaturnipTurnip + WatermelonSpring/Summer
TurnmatoTurnip + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
TurnberryTurnip + StrawberrySummer/Autumn/Winter
SweeturnTurnip + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
PoturnipTurnip + PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
CarroturnTurnip + CarrotSpring/Summer/Winter

Sweet Potato Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
StrawsweetSweet Potato + StrawberrySpring/Autumn/Winter
SweetmelSweet Potato + MelonSummer/Autumn
MelosweetSweet Potato + WatermelonSpring/Summer
SweetomaSweet Potato + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
SwarrotSweet Potato + CarrotSummer/Autumn
PototoSweet Potato + PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
SweeturnSweet Potato + TurnipSpring/Summer/Winter

Carrot Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
CameloCarrot + MelonSummer/Autumn
PocaroCarrot + PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
SwarrotCarrot + Sweet PotatoSummer/Autumn
CarroturnCarrot + TurnipSpring/Summer/Winter
CarberryCarrot + StrawberrySummer/Autumn/Winter
CarromelCarrot + WatermelonSpring/Summer
TocarroCarrot + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn

Watermelon Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
MelomeloWatermelon + MelonSpring/Summer
CarromelWatermelon + CarrotSpring/Summer
MelosweetWatermelon + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer
GreetomaWatermelon + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
StrawmeloWatermelon + StrawberrySpring/Summer
WatatoWatermelon + PotatoSpring/Summer
WaturnipWatermelon + TurnipSpring/Summer

Melon Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
MelomeloMelon + WatermelonSpring/Summer
CameloMelon + CarrotSummer/Autumn
TurmelonMelon + TurnipSummer/Autumn
BerrymeloMelon + StrawberrySpring/Summer
PotamelonMelon + PotatoSummer/Autumn
MelotomaMelon + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
SweetmelMelon + Sweet PotatoSummer/Autumn

Tree Fruit Hybrids

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
GrappleGrape + AppleFlowers in Spring, fruits in summer
PananaPeach + BananaFlowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
BanappleApple + BananaTBD
PorangeOrange + PeachFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
PappleApple + PeachFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
OrappleApple + OrangeTBD
BanorangeOrange + BananaFlowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
GrorangeGrape + OrangeFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
GrananaBanana + GrapeFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
GreachGrape + PeachFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
Greentoma470G500G530G
Grapples160G190G220G
Potamelo590G620G650G
Turmelon550G580G610G
Papple205G235G265G
Pomato440G470G500G
Camelo335G365G395G
Melotoma570G600G630G
Turnberry355G385G415G
Berrytoma305G335G365G
Berrymelos400G430G460G
Poberrytos405G435G465G
Banorange215G245G275G
Pocaro385G415G445G
Strawsweets470G500G530G
Melosweet600G630G660G
Tocarro315G345G375G
Turnmato355G385G415G
Watato560G590G620G
Carromel445G475G505G
Sweetoma480G510G540G
Strawmelo465G495G525G
Grorange210G240G270G
Swarrot340G370G400G
Pototo370G400G430G

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 2 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
Rare Crop #3Turnmato + Melotoma
Poberrytos + Melotoma		Summer
Rare Tree #9Grorange + PappleFlowers in Winter, fruits in Spring
Rare Crop #14Camelo + PomatoWinter
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
Rare Crop #3TBDTBDTBD
Rare Tree #9TBDTBDTBD
Rare Crop #14TBDTBDTBD

Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons Trick Blue Flower
In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.

  • Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops.
  • Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops. (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)
  • Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow. (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)
  • Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)

Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide

Blue Hybrid NameMixed CropGrowing Seasons
TurnblueTurnip + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Autumn/Winter
BluetatoPotato + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Winter
StrawBlueysStrawberry + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Autumn/Winter
BluematoTomato + Trick Blue FlowerSpring/Summer/Autumn
GrablueGrape + Trick Blue FlowerFlower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn
WaterblueWatermelon + Trick Blue FlowerSpring/Summer
SweetblueSweet Potato + Trick Blue FlowerAutumn
BlorangeOrange + Trick Blue FlowerFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
MeloblueMelon + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Autumn
AbbluApple + Trick Blue FlowerFlower in Summer, Fruits in Autumn

Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values

Blue Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
TurnBlue330G360G390G
Strawblueys320G350G380G
Bluetato405G435G465G
Waterblue420G450G480G
Bluemato375G405G435G

Can Hybrids Be Mixed With Blue Crops

At this time, it doesn’t appear that standard Tier 1 or Tier 2 hybrid crops can be crossed with blue crops for something knew. Instead, it will generate a single seed from one of the two parent crosses. Because of this, it is better to save blue crops for cooking for selling.

