Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town releasing on PS4 this summer

Farming/life sim Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has been confirmed for release on PS4. XSEED Games has announced that the latest entry in the long-running series is being ported to PS4 and will release this summer.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, unfortunately, has not been given a firm PS4 release date as of writing. Publisher Marvelous Inc has only revealed that it is releasing on the platform sometime this summer. The game will be available both physically and digitally, with an MSRP of $39.99.

Originally released on Nintendo Switch on March 23, 2021 and on PC on September 15, 2021, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was well received. We awarded the relaxing farming/life sim an impressive 8.5/10 when it was originally released, explaining that it “provides a solid and calm distraction from the day-to-day.” Soon enough, PS4 players can experience the relaxed pace of Olive Town for themselves.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is full of different things to do, including farming, fishing, and settling down with a selection of romance options. Be sure to check up on our extensive list of guides when you pick the game up on PS4 this summer to get your new town off to a great start.