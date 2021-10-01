What is the release date of Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was suddenly announced during the Square Enix Presents showcase this June. It was shortly followed by a PS5-exclusive demo, which was corrupted, preventing many players from playing the demo until well after it was posted on the PlayStation Store. When does Team Ninja’s take on the franchise launch?

Confirmed via a new trailer, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is slated for March 18, 2022. Despite the earlier demo’s PS5 exclusivity, the full game is multiplatform and cross-gen. Come March, it’ll be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are open for both the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions.

Following its announcement trailer, the game’s official Twitter account confirmed a new limited-time demo is currently available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is developed by Team Ninja. Their portfolio includes Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, and Nioh. Considering their past efforts and recent success with the Nioh games, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin seems a good fit for Team Ninja. If nothing else, they typically offer exciting combat even if other elements of their games aren’t quite to the same level.