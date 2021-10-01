Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets March release date, Trial Version 2 out now

At their Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2021 conference, Square Enix showcased a new trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin featuring more of the game’s story, some new characters, and release date.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is set in the same setting as Final Fantasy 1. Players assume the role of Jack, who is accompanied by his allies, Ash and Jed. They are set out on a journey to defeat Garland, who is known as Chaos by our main cast. The first demo gave players an idea of how the gameplay will work and setting the tone for this dark fantasy.

A second demo for the game, titled Trial Version 2, was announced and is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be playable until October 11 and feature a new stage and the changes based on player feedback from the first demo released in May 2021. Much like the first demo, Trail Version 2 will also include a survey for players to fill out so the development team can improve the game further.

The new trailer also revealed that Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will release March 18, 2022, on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and the Epic Game Store.