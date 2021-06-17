Who is in the voice cast of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is the next big epic from Square Enix and Tecmo Koei. It will bring in a Nioh-like combat system, an intriguing setting, and hopefully a great story. However, the latter won’t work, unless you have a great voice cast, and thankfully, Stranger of Paradise found three talented actors for the leads. Here is everyone we know so far.

Jack is voiced by Mocean Melvin

The leader of the group infamously out for Chaos’ death is played by Mocean Melvin. His credits include Robot Chicken (as Count Dracula, the Narrator, and the Ape), the narrator of the Vengeance TV series, and The Little Engine That Could 2011 animated show as Big Locomotive. While he doesn’t have many video game credits to his name, he has bee in the industry for over a decade.

Ash played by Mark Neely

Render from Square Enix

The cool and collected Ash will be played by Mark A. Neely, another relative newcomer to the video game scene. He has been in roles like Washington in Amazing Ape and Coach Carr in the short film Americanized. It will be interesting to see if Neely can perform with a bigger role like this.

Garland played by Christopher Sabat

Christopher Sabat is reprising his role of the dark and sinister Garland for Stranger of Fiction: Final Fantasy Origin. He is a legendary voice actor in the field, known for his work as All Might from My Hero Academia, Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, and Full Metal Alchemist’s Alex Louis Armstrong. He is known for his strong, deep voice, so Garland is the perfect fit for Sabat.

Jed played by Alejandro Saab

Render by Square Enix

Popular streamer and voice actor Alejandro Saab will be performing the cheerful role of Jed in Stranger of Fiction: Final Fantasy Origin. In the past, he has voiced many animated roles, in addition to Fire Emblem: Three House’s Yuri, Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Jules, and Pokemon’s Leon.