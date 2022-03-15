Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will support DLSS on PC post-launch

Due to the nature of fixed pixel displays, rendering below a display’s native resolution can result in a less than desirable image. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in particular has been criticized for its image quality. While console owners may have to just deal with it, PC players will be able to circumvent this with DLSS.

WCCFTech scored an interview with Team Ninja, during which they asked about specific details concerning the PC version, which has not been a focus in its marketing. After all, the demo that carries data into the final release isn’t available on PC. Some of WCCFTech’s questions were unable to be answered at the time.

It wasn’t until after the interview that the development team was able to confirm that DLSS will arrive some time after launch. Unfortunately, a general window was not provided. This is great news regardless of whether you’re running the highest-end RTX 3090 or a lower-end card like the 2060. Examining the PC system requirements, Stranger of Paradise is unusually heavy.

A 6GB GTX 1060 is listed under the minimum specifications just to be able to run the game at 720p at 30 FPS. Because of this, we can expect the PC version to struggle at higher resolutions much like the current-gen consoles. That’s where DLSS will come in, lightening the GPU load to allow for improved image quality without compromising on performance.