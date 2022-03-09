Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC requirements — minimum and recommended specs

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is only a few days away. The public release date is March 18, and early access begins on March 15 for those who pre-order the game digitally on PlayStation. If it’s the PC version you’re after, you’re going to want to know if your machine can run the game.

Thankfully, the minimum and recommended specs are now listed on Final Fantasy Origin’s Epic Games Store page (the game is not coming to Steam). Nothing on either list is too demanding, and that’s a good thing since chip shortages are still affecting graphics cards around the world. Even the recommended GPUs stop at AMD’s 5700 XT and Nvidia’s 1660 Super. The specs are as follows.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 80 GB

80 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 470 / GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 80 GB

80 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Final Fantasy Origin will be receiving post-launch content. Three expansions are planned at this time, and you’ll have to buy the season pass if you want any of them. They will not be sold individually.