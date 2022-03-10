Will demo progress in Stranger of Paradise carry over to the full game? Answered

Final Fantasy games are not usually short adventures. Often, these famous JRPGs can reach into 50+ hours (or more) required to complete — promising a large amount of story and exploration content to players. With Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin taking the series into a new direction, players can expect much of the same lengthy experience as previous entries. Thankfully, another demo for the game has been announced, so it has people asking if demo progress will carry over to Stranger of Paradise’s full game?

While the demo has so far only been announced for Playstation 4 and 5, you can indeed transfer progress from the demo to the full game. The demo will allow players to play through the first three stages of the game, and also supports multiplayer up until the demo’s end at the Western Keep. There is no announcement for a PC demo, but if that changes we’ll update the article.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin features a new gameplay style not seen in previous Final Fantasy games before, opting instead to follow a similar formula to FromSoftware. Players will be able to take advantage of Final Fantasy’s infamous job changing systems, allowing the main character Jack to become a Ninja, a Dragoon, and many other jobs best suited to body slamming Tonberries and Cactuars.