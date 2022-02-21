Street Fighter 6 dev team includes Bayonetta and Star Fox veteran Yusuke Hashimoto

Street Fighter 6 has been revealed, and it’s coming this summer. We know very little about the next fighting game at this stage — the trailer only showed series staple Ryu and Street Fighter V’s final DLC character Luke — but we have learned of at least one designer on the team. Yusuke Hashimoto’s presence has fans excited.

He revealed his involvement on Twitter, announcing that he’d joined the Street Fighter 6 team as “one of the game designers.” That “game designer” title is obviously very broad, but Hashimoto has quite the storied career. Past works include directing Bayonetta 2 and Star Fox Zero, as well as lead positions on multiple Resident Evil titles. The credits of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also include a special thanks for his initial supervisory work on the game. This won’t be Hashimoto’s first round with Street Fighter either — he was an object designer on Alpha 3.

Street Fighter 6, the newest entry in the Street Fighter series, has finally been revealed!

I'm pleased to share that I'm working on it as one of the game designers.

— 橋本祐介 Yusuke Hashimoto (@yusuke8shimoto) February 21, 2022

Replies to Hashimoto’s tweet are largely congratulatory, but surprisingly, they contain scant mention of his past work. Mainline Street Fighter games don’t include guest characters, but Bayonetta would certainly be a fun addition. Instead, most questions reference the game’s platforms and logo, which is a massive departure from the traditional style. In regards to platforms, Street Fighter V never did make its way to Xbox, so there’s an understandable concern about this next game following in its footsteps.