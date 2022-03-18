Street Fighter V Championship Edition getting “definitive” update later this month, featuring balance changes and filters

Despite the announcement of Street Fighter 6, its predecessor Street Fighter V is still receiving updates, and its latest one is the most “definitive” one yet. The definitive update of Street Fighter V Championship Edition is set to release on March 29 and will feature a slew of new features, outfits, and music for fans to enjoy.

The update will include a cel-shaded filter — which honestly doesn’t look that different from the original art style of the game. There will also be a pixel filter that attempts to replicate the style that Street Fighter II had. Both of these filters, while cool additions, will only be available in offline mode, meaning you won’t be able to apply these filters during online play.

Outside of these filters, there is a new tracksuit outfit for every character that includes eight color choices for players to choose from. Additionally, there are new remixes of some character theme tracks including Rose, Dan, Akira, Oro, and Luke. The last part of the update — and probably the most important to fans — is the inclusion of character balance adjustments, which likely won’t be revealed until the patch releases later this month.